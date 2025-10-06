iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,542,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $295,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $88.81 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

