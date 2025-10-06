Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Buys 111 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $615.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $596.09 and a 200 day moving average of $555.89. The firm has a market cap of $762.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $618.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

