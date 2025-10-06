Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 18,642 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 10,341,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.02.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

