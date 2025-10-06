Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,916 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $45.39 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

