Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,251 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 472,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after buying an additional 92,480 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,125,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 68,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

