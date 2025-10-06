Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 76,576 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,576 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.19% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $50.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

