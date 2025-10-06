Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,090 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,090 in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HFG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 to GBX 750 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 920.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HFG

Hilton Food Group Stock Down 0.2%

HFG stock opened at GBX 664.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £597.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,545.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 638 and a 12 month high of GBX 969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 759.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 828.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Food Group

In related news, insider Steve Murrells acquired 12,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 659 per share, for a total transaction of £79,402.91. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.