Promising Penny Stocks To Research – October 3rd

Dragonfly Energy, PowerUp Acquisition, HIVE Digital Technologies, Actelis Networks, and Bitfarms are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at very low prices per share—often under $5 in the U.S.—and are usually quoted on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have limited trading volume, minimal regulatory scrutiny and sparse publicly available information, they tend to be highly volatile and susceptible to price manipulation. While they can deliver outsized gains, penny stocks also carry a significantly higher risk of steep losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Dragonfly Energy (DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Actelis Networks (ASNS)

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

