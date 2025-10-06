Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $600.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $572.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.55. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,024.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

