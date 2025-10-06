Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $67.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Saturday, September 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

