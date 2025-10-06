Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYLD. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $69.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $76.95. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4917 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

