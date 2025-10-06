Space Stocks To Follow Today – October 3rd

Rocket Lab, Boeing, and AST SpaceMobile are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve the development, production or operation of technologies and services for space exploration, satellite communications, launch vehicles and related activities. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growing commercial space economy, from satellite manufacturing and Earth-observation services to space tourism and reusable rockets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

