Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF $XSW

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSW. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the first quarter worth $321,000.
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $199.44 on Monday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $137.55 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $484.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.89 and a 200-day moving average of $180.50.
About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF
The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
