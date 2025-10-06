Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $581.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $580.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $525.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

