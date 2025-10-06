Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Royal Gold by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $200.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.69 and its 200 day moving average is $174.74. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.67 and a twelve month high of $203.18.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

