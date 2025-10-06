AWM Capital LLC Purchases 13,439 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.8% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 453,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 109.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 108,651 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $48.49.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).
