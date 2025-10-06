AWM Capital LLC Purchases 13,439 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.8% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 453,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 109.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 108,651 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

