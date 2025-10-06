Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stake Raised by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.94.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $840.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $937.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $734.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.44. The stock has a market cap of $795.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

