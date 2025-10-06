AWM Capital LLC Has $846,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

AWM Capital LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

