AWM Capital LLC Has $13.57 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

AWM Capital LLC lowered its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $79.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $80.09.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

