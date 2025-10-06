Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $265,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,730.40. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $89,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,802.20. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,225. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.93.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $129.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

