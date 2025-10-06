Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,413,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,995 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,922,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,721,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $17,152,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 2.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,461,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.
Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation
In related news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 398,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,225.08. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 162,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 162,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,255.70. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Innovation Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.45. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Aurora Innovation Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.