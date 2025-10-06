5,400 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Purchased by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,556,000 after purchasing an additional 324,340 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,512,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355,533 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,800,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,060,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,552,000 after buying an additional 144,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,745,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after buying an additional 683,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE WPM opened at $109.73 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The company had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

