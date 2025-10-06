AWM Capital LLC Trims Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSE

AWM Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up about 2.5% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned about 5.70% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $23,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSE. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $41.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $41.97.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.