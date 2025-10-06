Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF $QFLR Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of QFLR opened at $33.27 on Monday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $346.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

