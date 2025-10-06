FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October $FOCT Stake Lifted by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 14.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 64.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 12.2%

Shares of BATS FOCT opened at $47.67 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $911.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

