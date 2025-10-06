Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 116.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.