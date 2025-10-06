Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Short Interest Down 31.4% in September

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 68,900 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Davis Commodities Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:DTCK opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Davis Commodities has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Davis Commodities

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Davis Commodities stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) by 354.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Davis Commodities worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

