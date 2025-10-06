GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,700 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 54,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $349,735.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,607,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,495.50. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 21.2% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 212.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

