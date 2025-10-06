FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX) Short Interest Up 62.2% in September

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,700 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the August 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA EIPX opened at $26.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 4,173,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,985,000 after buying an additional 79,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 123,641 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 180,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 52,955 shares during the last quarter.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Company Profile

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

