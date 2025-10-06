Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $508,000 Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 550,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,266,000 after acquiring an additional 280,749 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10,123.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 74,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $135.06 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.