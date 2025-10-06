Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Expands By 63.9%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,637,100 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 11,984,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,819.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,819.0 days.
Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance
Shares of KUASF stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KUASF. Barclays set a $8.50 target price on Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Kuaishou Technology Company Profile
Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kuaishou Technology
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.