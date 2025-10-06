Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,600 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the August 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Pcm Fund stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. Pcm Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th.
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
