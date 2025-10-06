Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Short Interest Update

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,000 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

Get Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMBD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $308,000.

About Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.