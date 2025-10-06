Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after purchasing an additional 168,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after buying an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,124,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $933,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.7%
NYSE PH opened at $763.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $747.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $779.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $776.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.44.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
