Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stake Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE PFE opened at $27.37 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.