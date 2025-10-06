Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 496 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $142.77.

Paychex Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $124.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.02 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.