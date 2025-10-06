Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 133 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 245.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 95.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,727,000 after purchasing an additional 431,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,343,000 after purchasing an additional 410,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $424.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.53 and a 200-day moving average of $407.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.