Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 381 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 58.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

