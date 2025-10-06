Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $156.26 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $157.36. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.08.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.