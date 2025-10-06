Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $156.26 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $157.36. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.08.
About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
