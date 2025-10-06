Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Position Raised by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.8% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

