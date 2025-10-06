Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$143.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2025

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIHGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$143.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$153.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TIH

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mike Cuddy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total transaction of C$1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,395,430. The trade was a 16.87% decrease in their position. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.10, for a total transaction of C$876,600.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$155.72 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$107.32 and a twelve month high of C$156.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$145.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$128.04.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.