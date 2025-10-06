Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$143.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$143.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$153.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.
Toromont Industries stock opened at C$155.72 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$107.32 and a twelve month high of C$156.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$145.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$128.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.84%.
Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.
