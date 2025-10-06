Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $171.53 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.5294.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brinker International from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $80.44 and a 1-year high of $192.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,085. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,785. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $1,200,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $698,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 21,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

