J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

JILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on J.Jill from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price target on J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J.Jill Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 768,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 192,096 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in J.Jill by 22.8% in the second quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 936,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in J.Jill by 931.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,057,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 125,838 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter valued at $1,313,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JILL stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $153.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

