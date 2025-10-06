Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Price Target at $87.83

Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.8333.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Barclays raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $3,419,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 420,185 shares in the company, valued at $35,888,000.85. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 16,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $1,372,220.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,748.88. This represents a 26.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,438 shares of company stock worth $32,638,085. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $6,471,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $86.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $58.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

