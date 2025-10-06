Head-To-Head Comparison: First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) versus California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 31.01% 14.69% 1.75% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Financial Bankshares and California International Bank, N.A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 0 5 0 0 2.00 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and California International Bank, N.A.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $578.01 million 8.29 $223.51 million $1.72 19.48 California International Bank, N.A. $5.09 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto, as well as non-owner occupied and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers advisory and specialized services related to asset management, investing, purchasing, advertising, public relations, and technology services. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

