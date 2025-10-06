Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 102.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,657 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

