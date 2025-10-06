Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 615 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

