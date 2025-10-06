Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $138.40 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

