Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $437.13 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $439.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

