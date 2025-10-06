Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,202 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000.

SPTI opened at $28.86 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

